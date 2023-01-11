Struggling Tadcaster Albion stung by cruel last-gasp strike at Cleethorpes Town

Dan Hartley and his Tadcaster Albion team-mates are now 23 games without a victory in the Northern Premier League East Division. Picture: Dom Taylor

Luke Hinsley’s first-half header set the Northern Premier League East Division’s bottom side on their way to what would have been a vital three points in their battle to beat the drop, but the Owls netted twice after the break, with their winner arriving deep in stoppage-time.

Albion headed into the contest missing a number of players through injury, with manager Andy Monkhouse opting to recall Corey Roper to his starting XI alongside Jack Johnson, Jordan Hines and Lewis Hey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

New arrival Josh Mazfari was handed his debut in goal and the returning Omar Sanyang was named on the bench.

The Brewers’ first chance arrived in the 10th minute. A poor kick out from Town’s James McKeown was controlled by Hines, who then struck goalward, but the Cleethorpes custodian recovered to tip the effort around his upright.

It was the hosts who then began to look the more likely as the game progressed, though Tadcaster would go on to break the deadlock just before half-time.

Hey got forward from left-back, fed by Scott Smith, and delivered an inch-perfect cross for the diving Hinsley, who powered his header beyond McKeown for a 1-0 advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hinsley and Hey linked up again to good effect just after the break, with a neat one-two sending the latter away, but he miscued his strike.

Albion then required a trio of fine saves from debutant Mazfari during the early stages of the second period to keep them in front, however Cleethorpes eventually pulled level shortly after the hour-mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Flett’s through-ball sent substitute Harvey Tomlinson in behind and he finished coolly to make it 1-1.

Sanyang and Hinsley went close to restoring the Tadcaster lead during the closing stages, but with the game seemingly destined to end all-square, Jack McMenemy got the wrong side of the Brewers’ back-line and picked out the bottom corner of Mazfari’s net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s defeat was Albion’s eighth in 10 matches and leaves them winless in 23 league outings this term.