Adam Priestley bagged a brace during Knaresborough Town's defeat at Goole, but saw what would have been his hat-trick 'goal' ruled out by the match officials. Picture: Gerard Binks

Not for the first time this season, struggling Knaresborough Town were left to rue a number of contentious refereeing decisions as they lost 3-2 at Goole.

Simon Parkes’ men, who are now winless in eight NCEL Premier Division matches and sit just one place above the relegation zone, saw two ‘goals’ chalked off by the match officials on Saturday afternoon, and a big shout for a penalty turned down.

The Manse Lane outfit did themselves no favours with a sloppy first-half showing that gifted bottom-of-the-table Goole a 3-1interval advantage, but will feel that they did more than enough over the course of the second period to deserve at least a point.

The first moment of real controversy came in the 50th minute, just moments after Adam Priestley had netted his second of the game to make it 3-2.

Ben Parkes’ deflected strike from just inside the home penalty area looped up in the air and was nodded home by Phil Milsom, but ruled out for offside even though the Boro man clearly came from a position well behind the home side’s last defender.

Then, just five minutes later, Priestley found the back of the net with a fine volley, only for the man in the middle to blow for a foul.

Earlier, Boro had fallen behind on four minutes when a needless challenge inside the box presented Mark West with the opportunity to convert from the spot.

The visitors levelled things up on 21 minutes, Will Lenehan nodding Brad Walker’s corner down for Priestley to finish from close range.

West then restored the Goole lead, before a loose pass by Town defender Aaron Pilkington teed up Shay Muirhead to hand the hosts a 3-1 advantage just before half-time.

Boro return to action this Saturday when they entertain high-flying Golcar United (3pm).