Knaresborough Town manager Simon Parkes. Picture: Gerard Binks

An injury-time goal condemned Knaresborough Town to a 2-1 home defeat to Pickering Town at Manse Lane on Friday evening.

Simon Parkes’ men took the lead through Jack Lazenby’s first-half penalty, but were pegged back after the break and then conceded a second goal at the death.

Pickering had the early possession and Tommy Brown saved from Joe Wood as he broke clear of the defence, then the same player shot over before Boro settled.

And the hosts moved ahead on 23 minutes when Lazenby netted from the spot after Ben Parkes was tripped.

Adam Priestley then saw a shot saved by Pikes stopper Alfie Burnett, but the rest of the half passed by without either team creating a clear-cut chance.

Just after the break, George Thewlis came close to adding to the Boro lead with a neat lob before leading scorer Priestley drew a good save from Burnett.

Pickering levelled in the 64th minute when Wood’s shot from distance picked up a massive deflection and wrong-footed the helpless Brown.

Priestley then lobbed narrowly wide and Brad Walker chipped the ball just over the top, but after Ben Silburn fired an effort wide for Pickering the game looked to be easing towards a draw.

Three minutes of added time were announced, but more than three-and-a-half of those minutes had elapsed when Wood slung in a centre from the left and substitute Iffy Nnenanya, stooped low to head home what proved to be the winner.

Defeat keeps Boro third from bottom of the NCEL Premier Division ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Rossington Main (3pm).