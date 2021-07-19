Tom Walker has left Harrogate Town. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The 25-year-old left-winger leaves Wetherby Road to re-join National League promotion-hopefuls Stockport County on a permanent deal.

Walker only signed for the Sulphurites last summer, but despite beginning the 2020/21 in Weaver’s starting XI, he quickly faded out of the picture and was loaned to Notts County in November.

A second temporary switch followed two months later, with the former Bolton Wanderers and Salford City attacker choosing to link up with the Hatters, for whom he went on to make 22 appearances, helping the club secure a National League play-off berth.

By the time Walker had returned to Harrogate to begin pre-season training at the start of July, Weaver had already gone on record and stated that Walker and a trio of other players still under contract were free to move elsewhere.

The other three - Joe Leesley, Connor Kirby and defender Kevin Lokko - have already departed the EnviroVent Stadium, following eight players who were released by Weaver at the end of last season out of the door.