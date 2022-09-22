Harrogate Town captain Josh Falkingham. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The 32-year-old midfielder has barely featured for the Sulphurites this term, but was closing in on a return to action ahead of the upcoming fixture in Hertfordshire, only to then hurt his knee on Tuesday morning.

Falkingham missed Town’s first six competitive fixtures of the season, but returned to action following foot surgery for the 4-0 home defeat to Newport County on August 27.

That appearance was his first in Harrogate colours since March 1, but he also started against Hartlepool United in the EFL Trophy just three days later.

Josh Falkingham made his long-awaited comeback from six months out injured during Harrogate Town's 4-0 home defeat to Newport County on August 27.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He would however last just 27 minutes before being substituted with a tight hamstring and has spent the last fortnight working his way back to fitness after the soreness in the affected muscle began to subside.

This latest set-back is at least an impact injury rather than anything potentially more serious, though Town boss Simon Weaver isn’t sure whether his skipper will be in contention to play any part at Stevenage this weekend.

"The only fresh injury concern we’ve got this week is Josh Falkingham,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“He had a kneecap go into his own knee during training and so he’s struggling with that.

"He’s been icing it, and hopefully he’ll be back soon, but we will have to wait and see about Saturday.”