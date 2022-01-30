Simon Weaver was far from impressed with Harrogate Town's performance at Stevenage. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites conceded three worryingly soft goals at Broadhall Way on route to a fifth defeat in six matches, continuing their slide down the division.

Questions once again have to be asked of Harrogate's defending and how goalkeeper Mark Oxley was beaten three times by efforts which all appeared savable, but their manager was equally as concerned by the lack of steel and robustness in their overall play.

"You've got to make sure that the lads learn from experiences and understand that this is real life, this life in the Football League, it is about being ruthless," Weaver said.

Sulphurites goalkeeper Mark Oxley endured an afternoon to forget.

"It's not about being fluffy. With too many players there were some histrionics today, arms up in the air, staying down feeling sorry for themselves on the floor when big centre-halves are coming through them.

"It's a big part of the game, so we have to dust ourselves down and go again and make sure that we have strong resolve to be able to do so.

"It's very frustrating looking at the performance level last week and in so many of our games this season. We know these lads can do it.

"We have a way of playing and we try to pass the ball. But, we've got to balance it out and make sure that our work off the ball is good enough to stay in games."

Jake Reeves fired Stevenage ahead after just nine minutes when his low shot from distance was helped into the top corner by a stretching Oxley.

The lead was then doubled when Josh Falkingham gave the ball away in midfield and one simple pass forwards left Luke Norris one-on-one with Rory McArdle. The Town centre-half opted against engaging his man, enabling the Boro number nine to move within striking range and beat Oxley all too easily at his near post.

The hosts' third goal was equally as disappointing from a Harrogate point of view, Jake Taylor able to carry the ball down the left flank from inside his own half and all the way into the penalty area before firing across Oxley as Lewis Richards backed off.

"It's tough finding yourself 2-0 down when we had the territory and possession in that first 20 minutes," Weaver added.

"Mistakes cost us. The first goal, we didn't track a centre midfielder from a predictable, diagonal ball. It's two versus two in the middle of the park, he's got the wrong side of us and ball has gone into the back of our net too easily.

"The second goal, we gave the ball away in a five-versus-two situation and then the nearest defender didn't go towards the ball and has backed off, as we did for the third goal.

"It's different players each time, which is very frustrating."