Stephen Duke-McKenna's winner at Bristol Rovers was 'different class', says Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver

By Rhys Howell
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 09:41 BST
“Different class” was Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver’s assessment of Stephen Duke-McKenna’s winning goal at Bristol Rovers.

The visiting left-winger struck in the 63rd minute as the Sulphurites got their 2025/26 League Two campaign up and running with a 1-0 success at the Memorial Stadium on the opening day.

Played in behind by Bryn Morris’ nicely-weighted pass from the middle of the park, Duke-McKenna raced through on Luke Southwood’s goal before calmly dinking the ball over the advancing Gas stopper.

And boss Weaver was thoroughly impressed.

“The finish was different class,” he told BBC Radio York.

"The goal was a moment of joy for us but there were other moments where he showed great skill.

"He was a complete pest for them to handle. He has got outrageous ability at times, and the part he played as a team player today was outstanding as well.

"He can be proud of it.”

Town were second best during the opening half of Saturday’s contest, but upped their game after the break and created enough chances to have won by a more comfortable margin in the end.

And Weaver felt that his team were good value for all three points.

"I thought it was a deserved win, a hard-fought victory,” he added. “I am immensely proud.

"We dug in first half, and then second half I thought that we played some really good stuff.

"It’s our pride and joy, coming away from home and digging in and showing that we can compete against, admittedly, bigger clubs.

"It was great to get the three points.”

