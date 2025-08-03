Harrogate Town winger Stephen Duke-McKenna, right, is congratulated by Ellis Taylor after netting the only goal of the game against Bristol Rovers. Picture: Dan Minto/ProSportsImages

“Different class” was Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver’s assessment of Stephen Duke-McKenna’s winning goal at Bristol Rovers.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visiting left-winger struck in the 63rd minute as the Sulphurites got their 2025/26 League Two campaign up and running with a 1-0 success at the Memorial Stadium on the opening day.

Played in behind by Bryn Morris’ nicely-weighted pass from the middle of the park, Duke-McKenna raced through on Luke Southwood’s goal before calmly dinking the ball over the advancing Gas stopper.

And boss Weaver was thoroughly impressed.

“The finish was different class,” he told BBC Radio York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The goal was a moment of joy for us but there were other moments where he showed great skill.

"He was a complete pest for them to handle. He has got outrageous ability at times, and the part he played as a team player today was outstanding as well.

"He can be proud of it.”

Town were second best during the opening half of Saturday’s contest, but upped their game after the break and created enough chances to have won by a more comfortable margin in the end.

And Weaver felt that his team were good value for all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought it was a deserved win, a hard-fought victory,” he added. “I am immensely proud.

"We dug in first half, and then second half I thought that we played some really good stuff.

"It’s our pride and joy, coming away from home and digging in and showing that we can compete against, admittedly, bigger clubs.

"It was great to get the three points.”