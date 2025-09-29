Stephen Duke-McKenna on the attack during Harrogate Town's 1-0 victory at Gillingham. Pictures: Brody Pattison

Stephen Duke-McKenna's evolution from forgotten man to Harrogate Town's most important attacking player continues apace.

The former QPR winger took his goal tally for the season to four when he netted the winner at previously-unbeaten Gillingham on Saturday, earning the Sulphurites back-to-back League Two victories for the first time this term.

That strike means that the 25-year-old has now weighed in with five goal contributions in 10 league appearances to date, statistics which demonstrate just how important he has become to Simon Weaver's side.

Yet, Town's most potent threat was deemed surplus to requirements at the start of the calendar year and was allowed to spend the second half of 2025/26 on loan with St Johnstone.

Harrogate Town's players celebrate after Stephen Duke-McKenna handed them a 16th-minute lead against Gillingham.

An underwhelming start to life at Wetherby Road saw Duke-McKenna struggle for consistency and manage just the one goal and two assists in 24 matches.

And, although he hardly set the Scottish Premiership alight during his time up in Perth, the Guayana international has returned to Wetherby Road seemingly reinvigorated.

A promising pre-season has turned into a productive start to the current campaign and Weaver has praised the player for his willingness to go out on loan, and the way he has managed to turn things around.

"It's only a short career," the Harrogate boss said. "Every moment has to be greeted with an appetite to go and play football, to take advantage of a situation, and look at what you can do as a player.

"Fair play to Dukey, he chose the opportunity to move right up north, cross the border, and play some games.

"Looking back at his clips, I thought that he did really well - even against Celtic. And he chose to be positive about it [the loan move]. Some don't, some sulk, but he met it with his usual enthusiasm and came back with a point to prove.

"And so far, so good. He is proving his point and his worth, and we all value him highly.

"He is a fiery one, who wants to do well, and so fair play to him. We are enjoying his buzz, and long may that continue."

Duke-McKenna's match-winning moment at Gillingham arrived in the 16th minute after he received the ball from Jack Evans wide on the right flank.

From there, the Town winger cut inside and went past three Gills defenders on the edge of the penalty area before firing a low, left-footed finish beyond the despairing dive of Glenn Morris.

On the Liverpudlian's contribution to Harrogate's second away triumph of the season, Weaver added: "We wanted Dukey to commit to really going at their left-back one versus one, and cutting inside. We thought he could cause problems doing that.

"The first time the ball came to him in the first couple of minutes, he cut inside and crossed it and I shouted over to him 'just get at him'.

"Fortunately, the penny dropped and he came inside, it opened right up for him, and thankfully he executed a magnificent finish.

"He is a real pain at the minute, not for me, but for opponents. He has been brilliant, and it's been a great start to the season for him."