Sporting retro: 13 pictures from the 1980s of Harrogate's local football and cricket teams

Harrogate Town were many a mile away from the Football League in a decade where the only true professional sport on offer was a 40-overs international cricket match held between India and Pakistan at St George’s Road.
On July 15, 1986 the mighty cricketing powers of India and Pakistan came to St George's Road for a 40-over clash. Some of the biggest names of the sport, including Rameez Raja, Saleem Malik, Abdul Qadir, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Kapil Dev, Mohammad Azharuddin, Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar did battle in a game that India won by 1 run and which was watched by 15,000 spectators.
Photo: YPN
Harrogate's cricket team from April 1989.
Back from left: Chris Kippax, Nick Mudd, Ian Gill, Scott Rodriguez, Ian Houseman, Matthew Smart.
Front from left: Miles Rawlings, Peter Whiteley, Colin Johnson, Jeremy Henderson, Andrew Arundel.
Photo: Steve Riding
Ex Yorkshire paceman Chris Old, right, with three of Harrogate's younger bowlers, Matthew Smart, left, Ian Houseman, centre, and Matthew Yates, who in 1988 were given valuable guidance by Old, who was unable to play at the time through injury.
Photo: YPN
Steve Walmsley, a pupil of Ashville College, Harrogate, made 113 for Pannal before retiring hurt with an eye injury as his side went down against Knaresborough in the Nidderdale League, in 1988.
Photo: YPN