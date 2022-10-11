News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate and District League Premier Division side Harlow Hill in 1989. Back from left: Simon Pickles, Bruce Robshaw, Shaun Renfrew, Paul Lynsky, Carl Westerman, Dave Cooper, Colin Waddington. Front: Mark Pannett, Richard Hunter, Johnny Pearson, Stuart Large, Kevin Foulkes.

Sporting retro: 13 pictures from the 1980s of Harrogate's local football and cricket teams

Take a trip back to when the shorts were most definitely tighter and the cricket protection possibly not quite as robust, as The Harrogate Advertiser takes a deep delve into its picture archive for some 1980s sporting snaps.

By Matt Reeder
2 hours ago
Updated 11th Oct 2022, 6:22pm

Harrogate Town were many a mile away from the Football League in a decade where the only true professional sport on offer was a 40-overs international cricket match held between India and Pakistan at St George’s Road.

Take a look through these images and please do send us any team pictures that you might have from that sporting decade.

On July 15, 1986 the mighty cricketing powers of India and Pakistan came to St George's Road for a 40-over clash. Some of the biggest names of the sport, including Rameez Raja, Saleem Malik, Abdul Qadir, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Kapil Dev, Mohammad Azharuddin, Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar did battle in a game that India won by 1 run and which was watched by 15,000 spectators.

Harrogate's cricket team from April 1989. Back from left: Chris Kippax, Nick Mudd, Ian Gill, Scott Rodriguez, Ian Houseman, Matthew Smart. Front from left: Miles Rawlings, Peter Whiteley, Colin Johnson, Jeremy Henderson, Andrew Arundel.

Ex Yorkshire paceman Chris Old, right, with three of Harrogate's younger bowlers, Matthew Smart, left, Ian Houseman, centre, and Matthew Yates, who in 1988 were given valuable guidance by Old, who was unable to play at the time through injury.

Steve Walmsley, a pupil of Ashville College, Harrogate, made 113 for Pannal before retiring hurt with an eye injury as his side went down against Knaresborough in the Nidderdale League, in 1988.

