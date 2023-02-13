Kazeem Olaigbe celebrates after his cross-cum-shot was fumbled into his own net by Stockport County goalkeeper Ben Hinchlifee. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The on-loan Southampton winger started on the right wing and finished playing down the left, but his willingness and ability to run at and also beat defenders will provide the Sulphurites with a bit of additional hope in their battle for League Two survival.

It may yet be too early to start drawing comparisons with Jack Diamond, who dazzled out wide during two loan spells at Wetherby Road, however 20-year-old Olaigbe’s playing style looks as if it could fill the void left by the Sunderland attacker.

Olaigbe’s direct approach, his pace and quick feet mean that Simon Weaver now has a different weapon in his armoury - a useful commodity at a time when goals have really dried up.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

The former Belgian youth international was responsible for most of Town’s brightest moments against the Hatters, his run and shot forcing an error from visiting goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe which got Simon Weaver’s team back into the game midway through the second half.

His contribution didn’t go unnoticed by the game sponsors, who named him their man of the match, nor by boss Weaver.

"I was very impressed indeed with Kazeem, I thought that he played well,” the Harrogate chief said.

"He got on the front foot, he was strong and showed great ability. There was a willingness and he was prepared to fail by taking people on – and that is the attitude that we need

"I would say he could be that missing ingredient. You know as well as us what Jack Diamond brought to the football club.

"We had grafters around Jack and no shortage of ability, but he added that bit of quality and star-dust and hopefully Kazeem can do the same for us.”

And it wasn’t just the attacking threat which Olaigbe carried that Weaver was happy with.

"He fought back and reacted well,” he added.

"The side of the game which a lot of academy lads are falling short on, and it’s a bit of a culture shock for them, is having to work hard out of possession and dig in for the cause.