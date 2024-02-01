Derrick Abu in action for Southampton FC. Picture: Isabelle Field/Southampton FC via Getty Images

The 20-year-old right-back becomes the League Two Sulphurites’ third capture of the January transfer window after his arrival was confirmed late on deadline day.

He follows goalkeeper James Belshaw and forward Tom Bloxham into the EnviroVent Stadium, and could well end up replacing Kayne Ramsay on the right of Town’s back four, with the 23-year-old reportedly subject to interest from elsewhere.

“Derrick is a very athletic defender and really good going forwards,” Harrogate boss Simon Weaver said.

"He’s great on the ball, he is brave when he is in possession and an exciting talent.

"We’ve searched long and hard for another option at right-back, we’ve done a lot of homework and we are confident that we are signing a very good player.

“Having spoken to Derrick, he’s very excited to be coming up here to Harrogate, and that’s what we want, so we are looking forward to working with him.”

Born in Germany to Nigerian parents, Abu moved to England at the age of two, before he was scouted by Premier League giants Chelsea at age 11.