Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites manager missed Saturday’s 3-0 win over Oldham Athletic having tested positive for Covid-19 and it was expected that he would also be absent at Gander Green Lane.

But, he confirmed to the Harrogate Advertiser on Tuesday lunchtime that he would in fact be travelling down to South London to link back up with his players and staff.

“I returned a negative test result both yesterday and then again today, so I’m jumping in the car and heading down to Sutton,” Weaver said.

“I’m relieved. It will be good to be back with the team, it was difficult on Saturday having to watch via a stream.

“Being stuck in the house in isolation actually enabled me to get through some really solid analysis and the training sessions I missed last week were recorded so I was able to give the players some feedback.

“But, it is always better to be able to do these things face-to-face and I am looking forward to being back with the team.”

Tuesday’s clash sees Town go in search of a first success at Sutton following three consecutive defeats on their previous visits.