Simon Weaver says that his Harrogate Town players will be judged on how they perform at Bristol Rovers on the opening day of 2025/26, rather than their pre-season form - and is backing them to come good “when it matters most”.

The Sulphurites’ sixth campaign as a League Two club gets underway at the Memorial Stadium this Saturday, though they don’t exactly head into that fixture firing on all cylinders following a series of underwhelming performances in their warm-up matches.

Weaver’s men did manage a 1-0 victory over seventh-tier Guiseley in their opening friendly of the summer, but failed to score a single goal, let alone win again during the four fixtures that followed.

Back-to-back 3-0 home defeats to League One Rotherham United and Barnsley prompted the Town boss to demand “more” from his charges ahead of last weekend’s clash with National League Carlisle, but, if anything, Harrogate actually served up an even more disappointing display.

So, annoyed though he was by another performance that he felt lacked the required intensity, Weaver says that he expects his Sulphurites to deliver when there at points at stake in a competitive game.

"Ultimately, we are all judged when it matters most, which is from next weekend,” he said.

"Some lads have fallen short on Saturday because I don’t think that they attacked it with the same intensity they would have an EFL game.

"I believe that the players will turn up next week with the required intensity and energy, but I wanted to use Saturday as a rehearsal for next week.

"And if they don’t turn up next week with 100 percent desire to win each challenge, and not to get knocked to the floor, to pass the ball in good areas and deliver a lot more than we did on Saturday, then they’ll get a tongue-lashing.

"I just want to be surrounded by winners, really. I am judged on each game, on every time we play, and I expect a performance of real personality and passion – that’s why we are here.”

Arguably Weaver’s biggest problem is the worrying lack of goals this summer, with more than six hours of football passing without Town managing to put the ball in the back of the opposition’s net.

"Obviously we don’t go into it [the new season] full of goals,” he added.

"We’ve got to play with a bit more conviction. We need to score goals.

"Come Bristol Rovers, we need players who back themselves, who will take responsibility, who aren’t shot-shy, and don’t take too long when the chances do arrive.”

Town’s clash with Rovers, who were relegated from League One at the end of last season, kicks-off at 3pm this Saturday afternoon.