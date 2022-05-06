Lloyd Kerry at Wembley Stadium with the 2019/20 National League play-off final winners' trophy. Picture: Getty Images

The long-serving midfielder joined the Sulphurites back in 2014 and has featured in more than 220 games, helping the club to promotion from both National League North and the National League, plus an FA Trophy win at Wembley.

Having decided to retire from playing at the end of the season, he has been appointed as the League Two Sulphurites’ new Head of Player Recruitment, thus extending his eight-year stay at Wetherby Road.

But he is set to make his last appearance for Town against Sutton United this Saturday, bringing the curtain down on a 16-year career, half of which has been spent working under the guidance of Weaver.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham

“It’s always about the team rather than individuals isn’t it, but on this occasion it is a bit of a sentimental one for us as a club and there is a real onus on us to win this game for Lloyd and give him the send off that he deserves,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“Of course we want to end the season with three points anyway, but Lloyd has been a great servant. He’ll have all his family at the game and of course it is going to be a big occasion for him, probably an emotional occasion.

“Seeing him run out onto the pitch for the final time, I think I will feel quite sad. Having been through so much with Lloyd, from sitting at the side of his bed in hospital when he suffered the facial injury at Halifax, to the two Wembley finals, it’s made me realise how much I love the guy.

“He’s a proper gentleman and characters like him are few and far between in football. He is as loved as any individual as we’ve had at Harrogate Town during my time with the club. He’s a Harrogate Town legend.”

Kerry returned from injury to net Town’s third goal in their 3-1 win at Forest Green last Saturday as a second-half substitute, but is in contention to start against Sutton provided he shakes off a niggle picked up in training this week.

"We really hope he will be fine," Weaver added.

Town have already played Sutton twice this season, losing 1-0 away from home in the league and by the same scoreline in an EFL Trophy quarter-final clash.

The last time United visited Wetherby Road was on September 28, 2019. They were beaten 2-0 in that National League encounter with George Thomson and Jack Muldoon (penalty) the men on target for Weaver's side.