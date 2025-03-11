Harrogate Town players celebrate their last-gasp winner during Saturday's victory over Carlisle United. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver has warned that Harrogate Town still have plenty to do in their bid to retain their Football League status.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sulphurites pulled 11 points clear of the League Two drop zone on Saturday courtesy of a 1-0 home victory over fellow strugglers Carlisle United.

That result, combined with second-from-bottom Morecambe’s defeat at MK Dons, leaves Town in a reasonably healthy position heading into the last 10 games of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wetherby Road outfit have found some form at just the right time, with that win against basement boys Carlisle their third in succession at home, where they are now unbeaten in six matches.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

But Harrogate remain some way from being mathematically safe from relegation and Weaver knows that his players cannot afford to take their foot off the gas.

“With 10 games to go, we wanted to be at least 10 points clear of the bottom two, and we have reached that milestone, but we are still not mathematically safe and still have to seal the deal,” he said

“Nobody would have thought that Carlisle would be bottom of the league at this stage and, with the quality they have, they could still go on a run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Morecambe always dig in and everyone is fighting for their lives.

“Now is a good moment for us, but we have to go to Newport this weekend and be professional. There can be no cutting corners.”

On his side’s impressive recent run of home form, Weaver added: “Three consecutive home wins feels really good. We are unbeaten in six as well, but it was needed.

"It had to be done, and the lads have delivered.”