Jack Evans in action during Harrogate Town's 2-0 home defeat to Carlisle United. Pictures: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

“Over my dead body” were Simon Weaver’s words as he dismissed the possibility of his Harrogate Town side kicking-off 2025/26 in the same vein that they signed off for pre-season.

The Sulphurites, whose sixth campaign as a League Two club gets underway away at Bristol Rovers in less than a week’s time, have been far from impressive during their five friendly fixtures, but saved their most underwhelming display for last.

Despite their manager demanding an improved level of performance ahead of next Saturday’s season-opener, they served up a worryingly poor showing on their way to a 2-0 home defeat to National League Carlisle United.

And Weaver did not hold back in his post-match assessment, describing Town’s football as being akin to something he would expect to see in a “charity game.”

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver was left 'unhappy' following his side's performance in their final pre-season outing.

He told BBC Radio York: “I am glad to see the back of that game and all of the friendlies. Some lads have fallen short.

"Over my dead body will be performing like that [in League Two]. It was just absolutely soft, and we will not go far performing with that lack of intensity, so it is a wake-up call again.

"We had a wake-up call last week against better opposition from League One. But, to succumb to a lack of energy against Carlisle is quite a sore one for me.

"I was unhappy, it was more like a charity game. It was pedestrian and we succumbed to two sloppy goals because we just got leant on and bullied – and that is not us.

“But, at least I have been able to get the message out loud and clear as to what my expectations are.”

Town kicked-off their pre-season campaign with a 1-0 win at non-league Guisley, but they have not scored a single goal since then.

They followed that solitary victory up with a goalless draw against another seventh-tier side, in the shape of Ilkeston.

The Sulphurites then suffered back-to-back 3-0 home losses to League One Rotherham and Barnsley, before they were turned over by Carlisle on Saturday afternoon.

Regan Linney broke the deadlock in the 24th minute before former Harrogate striker Luke Armstrong added a second just before half-time.

Among the few crumbs of comfort that Weaver will have been taken away from the afternoon was the fact that James Belshaw was able to take his place in goal follow a spell out with concussion, and the fact that defender Warren Burrell and midfielder Ben Fox returned from injury to complete the first 45 minutes.