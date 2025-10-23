Warren Burrell and his Harrogate Town team-mates suffered a third consecutive League Two defeat when they lost out 3-1 at Colchester United. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver has reaffirmed his belief that individual mistakes, rather than his team’s formation, are to blame for Harrogate Town’s recent defensive woes.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just seven days on from the horror show away at Fleetwood, the Sulphurites shipped another three goals at Colchester as they once again surrendered a winning position due to sloppiness in and around their own penalty area.

Saturday’s defeat down in Essex was their third in succession, and with eight goals conceded during that run of games, big question marks now hang over their defensive capabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet, after 10 matches, Town’s back line had been breached just 12 times and James Belshaw had kept more clean-sheets (four) than any other goalkeeper in League Two.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver admits that he has been left 'ripping his hair out' after recent defeats.

They had also managed to shut out League One opposition in the shape of Huddersfield and Mansfield during EFL Trophy group-stage clashes.

But, breakdowns in communication combined with individual errors by the likes of Belshaw and captain Warren Burrell have cost Harrogate nine points in those recent fixtures against Colchester, Fleetwood and Crewe.

And with his side playing decent football, creating plenty of chances and managing to score goals at the other end, Weaver is not of the opinion that it is the system Town are playing that is the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At Colchester, they score three out of nowhere. We were under no pressure and they are poor goals that we are conceding,” he told BBC Radio York.

"Sometimes, as a manager, you are ripping your hair out. You’re asking if it's the system, or the style of play, and are we exposing our defenders more than we should be - because we have to look at ourselves [as a management team] first and foremost.

"What you're trying to do as a manager is set up a team so that you have got a numerical advantage to be able to pick up [opponents] in your box and have one man spare. But, we have watched the goals back, and we did, but we keep conceding goals when we have that numerical advantage, so I am looking at individuals at the minute.

"And, I have got to tell them the truth, that they have got to do more in our box, and be more clinical. We haven't been dominated in any game for long passages of play, we look an attractive football team, we create chances, but out of possession in our defensive third we are shooting ourselves in the foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've demanded that we defend better when the ball is in our box. We need to pick up, be stronger, be stronger in the tackle, show our bite and stick to the task that we have set.”

And, just as he did after Town gifted away three points at Fleetwood, Weaver has consulted with his charges regarding how comfortable they feel about what they are being asked to do out on the field.

"We won't be stubborn. We won't stick to a certain system that isn't working,” he added.

"I've asked the players again if they think this style of play is conducive to getting the best out of them, or do they feel open because of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And, to a man, they've said 'no'. What we don't want to do is press from the halfway line and invite pressure on. We want to express ourselves going forwards.”

As clear as Weaver has been about where he believes Town’s issues to lie, he is adamant that the responsibility for their recent failings is still his, even though he cannot account for individual lapses or errors.

"I have to take responsibility because I am naming the team,” he continued. “If individuals are letting us down, then it's my fault because I am picking them.

"I have to look at myself in the mirror and ask why are individuals making those errors, and what can I do to affect their mindset or mood, or recognise when they are not in the present for some reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm expected to recognise what's wrong, or not quite right and it starts with me and ends with me because, quite rightly, I am judged on that.

"So, I have got to challenge myself and put a microscope on some to keep them on task for the entirety of games."

Harrogate return to action this weekend when they entertain bottom-of-the-table Newport County at Wetherby Road (3pm).