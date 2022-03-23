Harrogate Town midfielder Alex Pattison hits the deck during Tuesday night's 3-0 League Two loss to Leyton Orient. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

But, the Sulphurites chief says that everyone involved - himself included - has to do better and "work harder" to get themselves out of the rut they currently find themselves in.

Sixteenth-placed Town's most recent loss was their fourth in five matches and leaves them without a win in seven matches and looking over their shoulders towards the bottom end of the table.

And although a couple of unforced errors and yet another defensive shocker gifted Orient the goals which ultimately decided the contest, the hosts were thoroughly second best for the majority of the evening and did not deserve anything.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

"I'm really disappointed. We were miles off it. We were beaten by a better team," Weaver reflected.

"We were hanging on until half-time and second half, three errors, three big errors defensively have cost us again, but the overall performance wasn't at the level required.

"It's not acceptable, not good enough. We can't feel sorry for ourselves, none of us were good enough tonight. We all have to work harder because that's what we do when we are up against it and that's what we've done over the years, but it's a trying time and a real test of character. We have to bounce back.

"I spoke to the players for 10 minutes [in the dressing room at full-time] and then the rest of the time I was with my back-room staff and we were just discussing it and trying to digest it, looking at video clips.

"We are hard workers, we want to try and understand exactly why the dip in standards from Saturday was such a big one. It will take more viewing of the game to understand why."

A couple of unforced errors by veteran centre-half Rory McArdle directly led to two of Orient's goals, while their second of the night stemmed from Town's inability to defend a long throw-in.

But, as frustrated as he was by Town shooting themselves in the foot at one end, Weaver was also disappointed by his players' lack of ruthlessness in the final third.

"The goals we gave away, they'd be bad goals in a few divisions below the National League. You just can't legislate for the defensive errors that we are making," he added.

"We looked shocking in terms of the goals conceded. In our box, we have got problems at the minute because people aren't attacking headers. I've already seen replays of the goals. It's a horror show.

"I'm having a go at the back-line because you'd still take a 0-0, but in terms of the front-line, there have been some nice moves, but we haven't scored again. That's three goals in seven games and that's not good enough.

"At 3-0, yeah, we could have scored a couple of goals, but that probably would have flattered us. You've got to stick the chances away, it's not unlucky when you hit the bar or the post, it's not quite good enough.