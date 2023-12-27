Simon Weaver proud as Jack Muldoon and George Thomson continue to do the business for Harrogate Town

Simon Weaver says he takes great pleasure from seeing two of his longest-serving players continue to do the business for Harrogate Town.

Jack Muldoon, left, and George Thomson applaud the Harrogate Town faithful following Boxing Day's 2-1 home win over Accrington Stanley. Pictures: Malcolm Bryce/ProSportsImages

Jack Muldoon and George Thomson were the men on target for the Sulphurites as they fought back from a goal down to beat Accrington Stanley 2-1 on Boxing Day, securing a third consecutive League Two win in the process.

Versatile forward Muldoon, 34, is into his sixth season at Wetherby Road having joined the club at the start of their first term in the National League in 2018, while 31-year-old Thomson has been playing for Weaver a year longer and is a veteran of Town’s National League North promotion-winning side.

Both men have been integral to Harrogate’s progress throughout their time in North Yorkshire, with Thomson currently enjoying arguably his best-ever season, having netted nine times from midfield already.

George Thomson competes for possession during Harrogate Town's home win over Accrington Stanley.

"Thommo is just rock solid, he’s a stalwart of the club,” Weaver said. “He’s on the spot, he’s had some outstanding seasons for the club, but this one tops it so far.

"Jack Muldoon’s shift deserved that goal. He was affecting the first ball an awful lot, running the channels, getting hold of it, which is not easy. He has taken on that mantle.

"It’s great when you see that the goal-scorers are Thomson and Muldoon. People must be looking and thinking ‘they’ve done that for years’. And that gives me an immense sense of pride.

"It’s as good a feeling as anything, seeing lads succeed who continually and consistently turn up for training and do everything right before and after.

Jack Muldoon celebrates after netting a 63rd-minute equaliser against Accrington Stanley.

"They are dedicated family lads who want to do well for the club and it gives you a glow.”

Having failed to find a breakthrough during an opening 45 minutes which they had much the better of, Town fell behind 11 minutes after the resumption when Nolan rattled home a close-range finish from Shan Whalley‘s low, right-wing cross.

But the hosts were level within six minutes. Thomson delivered a free-kick from the right, which was allowed to bounce inside the six-yard box, and found Muldoon perfectly placed at the back stick to nod home.

And Harrogate then turned the game on its head in the third minute of stoppage-time following another set-piece.

This time it was Matty Foulds who sent a free-kick into the Accrington box, and this time the cross arrived from the left-hand side of the field.

But again the visitors failed to deal with the first ball, allowing Abraham Odoh to bring it under control before pulling back for Thomson to force a first-time effort beyond Joe Walsh.