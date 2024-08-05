Simon Weaver 'pleased overall' with Harrogate Town's pre-season campaign

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

Simon Weaver declared himself “pleased overall” with Harrogate Town’s pre-season campaign following Saturday’s goalless draw at Darlington.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sulphurites’ fifth term as a Football League outfit gets underway this weekend, with the club aiming to build on last year’s 13th-placed finish – their highest-ever since reaching League Two and one which saw them mount a genuine challenge for the play-offs.

And although some of the positivity that was generated by such an impressive 2023/24 season has been eroded by a run of six friendly fixtures without a victory and a number of toothless displays, Town’s manager insists that he and his players have been able to take plenty away from their summer outings.

"I am pleased overall,” Weaver said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right-back Zico Asare is an injury doubt for Harrogate Town's 2024/25 season-opener at home to Bromley having damaged an ankle against Darlington. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

"I am pleased because all the hardship in pre-season and a bit of adversity can grow team spirit, and also fitness levels.

"I said to the players that they have all done well this pre-season. They have worked ever so hard, but the real business begins next week."

Town kicked-off their summer schedule with a narrow 3-2 loss to League One Huddersfield, but then suffered a trio of comprehensive defeats to Championship heavyweights Leeds United and Sheffield United, then third-tier Lincoln City.

A 0-0 draw with Championship Middlesbrough last Wednesday stopped the rot, though the Sulphurites will doubtless have been expecting to come away from their trip to a Darlington side who play their football two divisions below in National League North with a morale-boosting victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Town's 4-0 loss to Lincoln City was their fourth in a row in pre-season, but they have managed to draw their last two friendly fixtures. Picture: Alistair How

On how his players performed at Blackwell Meadows, Weaver said: "It was okay without being exhilarating. It was another clean-sheet and another step towards next week.

"We leave unscathed, other than Zico [Asare] turning his ankle. We had some good moments, but obviously we wanted to score more goals, but at the same time, Darlington did well too.

"There will be games, like Saturday, where we are in the ascendancy and we get the territory and we have got to keep the ball.

"We forced the possession a little bit, but that's probably because of the games preceding this one where it has been tough going in terms of getting hold of the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On Saturday, we had the lion's share of possession and I thought that we fared better second half on the ball because there were less Hollywood passes. It was more a case of shorter and sharper passing, even though it was quite a dry outfield, which didn't make it easy, but it was a case of building up the confidence on the ball.”

After seeing his defence concede no fewer than 14 goals in their opening four pre-season matches, back-to-back clean-sheets have been welcomed by Weaver, who has demanded that his team improve at the back heading into 2024/25.

"We want to build it on being solid at the back and through the core,” he continued.

"We have got to be because it is going to be a tough league again this season and we don't want to be flaky."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing the injury suffered by summer signing Asare, Weaver explained: "He's turned his ankle. Immediately, he knew.

"You can't really tell straight away in the aftermath of a game [how bad it is] but we are hoping that he is okay because he is going to be a big player for us."

Town kick-off the new season at home to newly-promoted Bromley this Saturday, 3pm kick-off.