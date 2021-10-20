Simon Weaver overjoyed to see Harrogate Town go 'toe-to-toe' with Tranmere Rovers

Jack Diamond, left, and Alex Pattison congratulate Luke Armstrong, right, after he put Harrogate Town 2-1 up against Tranmere Rovers. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Jack Muldoon's penalty and a Luke Armstrong header earned the Sulphurites a 2-2 draw with their fellow high-flyers, a result which keeps the Wetherby Road outfit second in League Two.

And with Weaver convinced that Rovers are very likely to go on and achieve automatic promotion this season, he was delighted to see them pushed all the way during what was an absorbing affair.

"Against Tranmere, it's a good point because I think that they will end up in the top three. I think they are a very good outfit and I think we showed tonight that we are a strong outfit ourselves," the Harrogate boss reflected.

Simon Weaver applauds the Harrogate supporters at full-time.

"Some of the attacking play and the intensity in the second half worried them and I think they were tiring, I thought they were on the ropes at times, but it was a big battle wasn't it.

"We had to hang on there in the first instance, which we needed to do when they were passing it very quickly and causing us problems, then react to conceding a goal and get ourselves on the front foot. I thought the lads were terrific.

"This performance just shows you, that if we stick to our strengths, then we can hurt teams. The way we started the second half when we passed it and found our man and got them pinned back to the edge of the box, the confidence lifted and that's where the second goal came from.