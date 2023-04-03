News you can trust since 1836
Simon Weaver 'optimistic' about Harrogate Town's chances of beating the drop

There were more twists and turns in the battle to beat the drop from League Two at the weekend.

By Rhys Howell
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 21:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 21:15 BST
Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Pictures: Matt Kirkham
Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Pictures: Matt Kirkham
Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town came away from their trip to Tranmere Rovers on Friday night with a share of the spoils having had the better of a 1-1 draw, that point moving them seven clear of the relegation zone.

But Hartlepool United’s dramatic late comeback win at home to Swindon meant that the gap between the Sulphurites and the bottom two was trimmed to four points less than 24 hours later.

And basement boys Rochdale also bagged a much-needed win when they turned over AFC Wimbledon, preventing themselves from being cut further adrift.

Harrogate Town players celebrate Luke Armstrong's fourth-minute opener during Friday evening's 1-1 draw at Tranmere Rovers.
Harrogate Town players celebrate Luke Armstrong's fourth-minute opener during Friday evening's 1-1 draw at Tranmere Rovers.
Harrogate Town players celebrate Luke Armstrong's fourth-minute opener during Friday evening's 1-1 draw at Tranmere Rovers.
Elsewhere, Colchester and Crawley’s failure to pick up victories means that they missed out on the opportunity to leapfrog Harrogate in the league standings.

So with his team currently occupying 20th position, boasting a game in hand on all of their fellow strugglers and having taken seven points from the last 12 on offer, Town chief Simon Weaver says he is feeling “very positive” about his side’s chances of survival.

Asked about the gap to 23rd place, he said: “It’s also a good goal-difference, you have to look at that, and the form that we are in gives us reason to be optimistic.

"We’ve just got to look after ourselves now and regardless of results on Saturday, we are keeping our heads above water, as I keep saying.

"And, if we play continually like we did on Friday, like we have done in three out of the last four games, I’m very positive about the next eight matches.

"We are up against some big teams, but we are relishing each challenge.

"We move on to Wimbledon this week and it will be a difficult challenge, but one that we can lick our lips about, go relish it and enjoy it."

Town’s clash with Wimbledon, who have been in free-fall of late having won just one of their previous 13 matches, takes place on Good Friday, 3pm kick-off at Wetherby Road.

