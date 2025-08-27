Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver says he may yet add to his squad before the end of the transfer window. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver is not ruling out the possibility of the club doing further business before the end of the transfer window.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sulphurites have already made eight new signings this summer and look to be in a good place at present, both in terms of their League Two form and the make-up of their squad.

Town have won two and drawn two of their first five league matches and currently only have a couple of players sidelined through injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Levi Sutton (hamstring) is due to return to action imminently, with striker Mason Bennett (ankle) not too far behind him, leaving long-term casualty George Thomson as Weaver’s only major worry.

But, the Harrogate chief says he may yet decide to add to his group before the window slams shut on September 1.

“We are following every lead at the minute,” he told BBC Radio York.

"Incomings and outgoings are a possibility. We have to be attentive to the needs of the group. We may bring one more in, or we may not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We may bring a couple in if I think that we don’t quite have the right level of competition in a certain position.

"We are learning about the squad with every week that goes past, and we will keep learning until the end of the window and make decisions that are the best decisions for us looking at the bigger picture moving forwards."

Town recruited seven new faces during the close season, bringing in defenders Lewis Cass, Tom Bradbury and Bobby Faulkner (loan), midfielder Jack Evans and forwards Shawn McCoulsky, Mason Bennett and Reece Smith.

The Sulphurites then added attacker Conor McAleny to their ranks earlier this month and, with the vast majority of the aforementioned players having hit the ground running, boast arguably as strong a squad as they have had since reaching the Football League in the summer of 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has been reflected in their results, which have seen them beat Bristol Rovers and Barrow and draw with Grimsby and Cambridge before they suffered their first league defeat at the weekend when they were edged out by title-favourites Chesterfield.

On why he is still very much open to bringing in new faces despite his side making such a positive start to the campaign, Weaver added: "We want the players to keep up with the same intensity. We need that, we need options.

"The options on the bench are looking good at the minute, but we will take it up to the final day [of the transfer window] because we need to know that the lads’ hunger is there and that we have got players who can fill in and have the right attitude to carry out their roles as expected.

"We want to be driving forward and we can only do that with good competition for places – and we need that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We don’t want any complacency creeping in at all, and we need an edge about us at all times.”

Currently 11th in the League Two standings with eight points to their name, the Sulphurites will be aiming to bounce back from their 2-1 home loss to Chesterfield when they visit Bromley this Saturday (3pm).