Simon Weaver not panicked by Harrogate Town's lack of progress in striker search

Harrogate Town's management team of Paul Thirlwell, left, and Simon Weaver remain on the look-out for a new striker. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The League Two Sulphurites have brought in 10 new faces this summer, but have not yet added a striker to their squad, and with the start of the 2022/23 season just days away, they look light up top.

The departures of Aaron Martin, Danilo Orsi and Mark Beck mean that Luke Armstrong and Jack Muldoon are currently the only recognised senior centre-forwards at Simon Weaver’s disposal, in addition to academy youngster Emmanuel Ilesanmi.

And although Town's manager says that the club have to fill that gap in their squad before the summer transfer window closes, he insists that there is no cause for panic at this stage.

Harrogate Town strike duo Jack Muldoon, left, and Luke Armstong celebrate a goal during the 2021/22 campaign.

"We're still working on another forward, but it is proving difficult at the minute," he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"We do need someone in by the end of the window, but it's not panic stations if we don't have it sorted before the first game of the season.

"I wouldn't be worried if it takes us a bit longer because we've got good options. We've got Luke Armstrong and Jack Muldoon fit and flying at the moment and we know the quality they offer."

Weaver went on to explain that the kind of forward Town are in the market for is one who can play as the focal point of their attack and essentially deputise for first-choice number nine Armstrong.

"We've been looking at lists of players who are available, but it's important that we don't snatch at anything and thatwe make sure that we bring the right player in, the right type of character," he added.

"In Luke Armstrong we feel we have one of the very best number nines in this division. We need someone to come in who is good enough to give him a break and capable of stepping into his shoes as the focal point of our attack, but also someone that understands that Luke is going to start a lot of matches because of how highly we rate him.

"So, it can't be a flaky character, it needs to be someone who is the right fit for us."