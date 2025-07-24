Harrogate Town suffered a 3-0 home defeat to Barnsley in their last pre-season outing. Pictures: Ian Lyall/ProSportsImages

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver is looking for the kind of the performance that his team can carry into the opening day of the new season when they take on Carlisle United this Saturday (3pm).

The League Two Sulphurites play their fifth and final pre-season friendly this weekend ahead of August 2’s 2025/26 curtain-raiser away at Bristol Rovers.

The men from Wetherby Road have hardly been in scintillating form so far this summer, scoring just the one goal in more than six hours of football and losing each of their last two matches by a 3-0 score-line.

An underwhelming showing against League One Barnsley last time out prompted Weaver to demand “more” from his players, and the Town boss wants them to step it up a gear against Carlisle with that opening-day test down in Bristol now looming large on the horizon.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

“I want to see a faster start down there was against Barnsley,” he said.

"We have got to show our ability on the ball more frequently, we have got to start putting chances away, and we have to keep the back door shut.

“We have to demand better because we are only two weeks away from the start of the season.

“We want to be feeling happy about ourselves come Bristol Rovers next Saturday, but the players have to take responsibility. We have got to have players who back themselves.”

Town’s ranks will likely be boosted for their clash with Carlisle by the return of influential central midfielder Ben Fox and versatile club captain Warren Burrell, both of whom have recently recovered from minor injury set-backs.

"They should be back for Saturday, all being well,” Weaver added.

"It’s a big boost for us. Both were talismen for us towards the end of last season and they will be champing at the bit to be involved, that’s for sure.”

It remains to be seen whether goalkeeper James Belshaw, who suffered a concussion against Ilkeston in Town’s second pre-season outing, will be involved at the weekend, while the club are still being cautious with midfielder George Thomson.

The 33-year-old has been sidelined for almost a year with a troublesome achilles issue, and suffered a flare-up during training earlier this month which Harrogate’s medics are currently trying to manage.

Two players who definitely will not feature due to injury are central midfielder Levi Sutton and veteran forward Jack Muldoon, who could both miss next week’s trip to Bristol.