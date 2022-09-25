Josh Coley failed to convert Harrogate Town's only clear goal-scoring opportunity during Saturday's 1-0 loss at Stevenage. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Saturday’s 1-0 League Two defeat at Stevenage saw the Sulphurites fail to find the back of the net for the ninth time in 12 matches this term and means that more than ten-and-a-half hours of football have now passed since they registered from open play.

Town’s only goal in their last six outings was a Luke Armstrong penalty against Sutton United, and their inability to make any kind of an impact in the final third means that they are winless in seven attempts and now sit 19th in League Two – just three points clear of the relegation zone.

The Wetherby Road outfit looked toothless once again at the Lamex Stadium, their only clear chance of the entire afternoon arriving early on when home defender Dan Sweeney’s sloppy pass across the edge of his own box gifted Harrogate winger Josh Coley a one-on-one opportunity which he failed to convert.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

Admitting that the Sulphurites failed to do enough going forwards following a reasonably bright start to proceedings, Weaver went on to say that he fears some of his players are suffering from a lack of confidence.

“The last few games, we have been in every single one but we need to start scoring goals. Goals change games and we need a goal as a group now," he reflected.

"When we got down the sides of their three centre-halves we looked quite threatening without our wide players really going for their throats. And that’s what we said at half-time, ‘now go for their throats and back yourselves.’

"Sometimes we were turning back from really promising situations and maybe that’s a dip in confidence, it’s certainly not through our direction. We are trying to say to them that the only regret is not having a go and expressing yourselves.

"They are the creative ones, not, to be honest, myself and Paul Thirlwell, and you want them to be able to go out and enjoy their talents."

Town’s 4-3-3 formation didn’t work for them in an offensive sense at Stevenage, with centre-forward Armstrong completely isolated for the most part and the likes of Jack Muldoon, Josh Coley and Alex Pattison rarely able to influence proceedings.

Assessing what his side can do better, Weaver added: “We missed a great chance, one-versus-one with the goalkeeper. It could have been a game-changer if we score the goal - we didn’t.

“We need to put the easy chances away, we need to start attacking set-pieces better because the quality into the box from set-plays has been good enough.

“In open play, from out wide, the deliveries haven’t been good enough for Luke Armstrong.

“We’ve got a lot of attacking players in there who have decent pedigree, but we need more, it’s as simple as that because we are not scoring enough goals to win games or even come away with a draw today.”

Reflecting on the contest as a whole, Weaver continued: “Up to half-time, we were right in the game. Second half, Stevenage were the better team.