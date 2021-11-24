Harrogate Town striker Aaron Martin. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Striker Aaron Martin (knee) and right-back Ryan Fallowfield (groin) joined centre-halves Rory McArdle (groin) and Will Smith (hernia) on the treatment table this week, with none of that quartet expected to feature again before Christmas.

That leaves the Sulphurites with just four recognised defenders available for selection, while a number of other members of the squad are also nursing knocks and strains of varying degrees of severity.

“It is a concern. It’s not good when I’m putting my head on the pillow at night and nearly all the injuries are in one area, which is the back-line,” said Weaver, who stated earlier this month that he was not planning on exploring the free-agent market.

Sulphurites right-back Ryan Fallowfield.

“Every scan is just coming back with a bad image. It’s harsh at the minute, it is our worst spell of injuries for a few years, so to get back-to-back away wins while we are contending with this really shows our character.

“We’ll be ringing the EFL and the FA just to see where we stand because if we get one more injury, it becomes very difficult. We need to see if we can make an emergency loan or if that is not possible.

“It’s tough for us right now. But, we’ve got a lot of character in the squad and we just have to dig in, do whatever we can and keep going.”

Martin was ruled out of Saturday’s home defeat to Salford, with a scan subsequently revealing the full extent of the problem with his swollen knee, while Fallowfield pulled up at the very end of Monday’s pre-Carlisle United training session.

“Aaron has had a scan and he needs an operation, so he is going to be out for about six weeks,” Weaver revealed.