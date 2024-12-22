Josh March trudges from the field having been sent off during the first half of Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to Walsall. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver was left to bemoan a number of costly refereeing decisions following Harrogate Town's 2-0 home defeat to League Two leaders Walsall.

The struggling Sulphurites were comfortably beaten in the end, but their manager believes that things could have played out very differently were it not for a trio of calls by Sam Mulhall and his assistants while the game was still in the balance.

Town striker Josh March saw a 32nd-minute 'goal' ruled out for offside, shortly before the Saddlers edged ahead, with the same player then sent off having picked up two yellow cards in quick succession.

But, having watched replays of all three incidents, Weaver is adamant that March was hard done to on each occasion, describing the decision to dismiss the 27-year-old as "unjust".

And, just seven days on from seeing his team denied a stonewall penalty at a key time during their loss to Tranmere Rovers, it is hardly surprising that the Harrogate boss was unable to hide his frustration after the full-time whistle.

"I didn't have a very good view of what was deemed to be an 'elbow' for the second yellow, but I have seen it back," he said.

"He [March] had a stretched arm. He noticed where he was and tried to pin him [Taylor Allen] and that could be deemed to be flailing a bit, but it wasn't vicious.

"The first yellow card is absolutely farcical. It's never been a booking. It was a delayed reaction from the lad, he screams, and he [the referee] has reacted to that.

"Things are going against us with the officials at the minute, and we keep writing in and getting apologies. We are getting told 'yeah, we can see your point' and the referee's assessors are backing us up.

"So, it's a bit of a hard-luck story again today and [decisions] are proving costly at the minute."

March’s first booking was booked for an alleged high foot as he attempted to get to a bouncing ball and caught Harry Williams, leaving the Saddlers defender bleeding from his nose.

Three minutes later, referee Mulhall – on the advice of his assistant – then made a huge call to show Harrogate’s centre-forward a second yellow card.

As he attempted to compete for a ball that was launched down the Town right, March’s outstretched arm made contact with visiting skipper Allen.

The Walsall man hit the deck, and then, following a significant delay, began clutching at his throat and writhing around in apparent distress.

Those theatrics, and the actions of the away bench whom the incident took place right in front of, worked a treat from a Saddlers perspective as far as the decision-making process of the officials was concerned, and March departed for an early bath.

Defeat leaves Harrogate 20th in the League Two standings, where they now sit just six points clear of the relegation zone.