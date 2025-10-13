Midfielder Ben Fox was the only Harrogate Town player to be substituted during Saturday's League Two loss at Fleetwood, coming off in the 88th minute. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver has explained his decision to wait until the 88th minute of Saturday’s defeat at Fleetwood to utilise his substitutes’ bench.

Leading by a 2-1 score-line heading into the final third of the contest, there was plenty to admire about the Sulphurites’ performance – particularly in attacking sense.

But, despite dominating the vast majority of the first half, and also starting the second period very strongly, Town began to fade as an offensive force as the afternoon wore on.

In contrast to Fleetwood boss Pete Wild, who made two double-substitutions in fairly quick succession after his side fell behind for a second time, Weaver opted against freshening things up until late on, when he introduced Levi Sutton in place of Ben Fox.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver watches on at Highbury Stadium.

The hosts’ changes injected some energy into their play and helped alter the momentum of the contest, while two of those players who were introduced – Ched Evans and Ryan Graydon – combined to net the winning goal.

Weaver, however, is standing by his decision not to make alterations to a team that he felt was performing well.

“We’ve lost out because of defensive blips, but attacking-wise, and in midfield, we were at it on Saturday,” he said. “Therefore, until Foxy got cramp, there were no changes.

“The rest of them fully justified their position on the pitch. We scored two and could have scored many more, and that is why I kept them on.

“It’s easy to say ‘make substitutions at the 70-minute mar’. They are paid, professional footballers and should last 90-95 minutes.

“And, if you’re looking good for 95 minutes, then you’ve got every right to stay on the pitch. I thought ‘well played’ to the midfield two and those who lined up in front of them.”

Harrogate twice took the lead at Highbury Stadium through Warren Burrell and Jack Muldoon’s fourth goal in five matches.

But, after Will Davies and Elliot Bonds struck to cancel out those strikes, Graydon’s 78th-minute effort decided matters.

Saturday’s loss leaves the Sulphurites with a total of 14 points from 12 matches and sees them drop one place to 17th in the League Two standings.