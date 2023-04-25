Simon Weaver 'ecstatic' as Harrogate Town win League Two survival fight after '10 months of slog'

Simon Weaver applauds Harrogate Town's travelling supporters following Tuesday night's 3-2 success at Newport County. Pictures: Harrogate Town AFC

The Sulphurites came from behind to beat Newport County 3-2 away from home on Tuesday evening, that result mathematically guaranteeing that they cannot be caught by second-from bottom Hartlepool United with two rounds of fixtures left to play.

The men from Wetherby Road made the long trip to South Wales six points clear of Pools and boasting a vastly superior goal-difference, knowing that a draw would be sufficient to extend their stay in the Football League into a fourth year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, despite falling behind with just three minutes on the clock, they went one better and left Rodney Parade with all three points courtesy of Luke Armstrong’s late strike.

Sam Folarin fires home Harrogate Town's fifth-minute equaliser at Rodney Parade.

"I'm absolutely delighted. It has been such a tough time throughout the season, 10 months of hard work and slog from everyone at the club," Weaver told BBC Radio York.

“I’m delighted for everyone involved, for the fans who travelled and those who will have been listening in as well - they have stayed with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m ecstatic for the players because they have held their nerve and dug in, and I'm relieved as well, so there’s a mixture of emotions in there.

“Doing it like this is the best way to do it, on our terms, scoring three goals away from home at a place where we have lost on our two previous visits.

"It was great to do it in style tonight.”

Harrogate fell behind early on when Omar Bogle struck from close range but got themselves back on terms within two minutes, Sam Folarin picking out the bottom corner with a low effort from the edge of the Newport box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they turned the game on its head with just nine minutes played, George Thomson finishing off Folarin's dangerous cross from the left at the back post.

County pushed hard for an equaliser in the second half, and one eventually materialised on 79 minutes as Bogle bagged his second of the evening.

But Armstrong ensured that Town had the final say, sliding in at the near post to divert substitute Matty Daly's left-wing cross past Exiles custodian Joe Day.