Simon Weaver determined to turn Harrogate Town into 'more than just a plucky outfit'

Simon Weaver has spoken of his determination to help Harrogate Town progress from “plucky” also-rans into a team capable of competing consistently with the very best sides in League Two.

The Sulphurites showed signs that they were capable of doing exactly that during the early weeks of the season as they went on a four-game unbeaten run, beating Bristol Rovers and Barrow, while taking points off Grimsby and Cambridge.

Back-to-back defeats have followed, and although Weaver was not too unhappy with how Town performed against title favourites Chesterfield, he felt there was a regression during Saturday's 2-0 loss at Bromley, citing their lack of attacking intent as an issue.

As such, the Harrogate chief has urged his players to be "brave enough" to keep doing the things that have served them so well in previous matches.

"I've got to drive this club to being more than just a plucky outfit," he said following Saturday's defeat to the Ravens.

"First half, to an extent, we were better than just being plucky. It wasn't like last year when we came here, we turned up for the large part and worked hard.

"Second half, we got into a protective zone in a windy affair. But we want to go to the level above and push with the top teams, and the players have got to be brave enough to be able to do that.

"But, we have got good competition for places and that will hopefully drive people on."

Defeat to Bromley saw Town drop out of the top half of the League Two standings and down to 14th position, where they sit on a total of eight points from six matches.