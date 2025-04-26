Harrogate Town beat Fleetwood 3-1 last time out at home, and have been in excellent form at Wetherby Road in recent months. Pictures: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

Harrogate Town may now be safe from relegation, but Simon Weaver has stressed the importance his team extending their long unbeaten run at Wetherby Road when they play their final home game of 2024/25.

The Sulphurites, who have accumulated 22 points after winning six and drawing four of their last 10 matches on their own turf, entertain promotion-chasing Notts County this Saturday (1pm).

That excellent run of form, which began in early January, has ultimately saved Town from the drop, and their manager wants them to carry that feeling of invincibility in front of their own fans into next season.

This recent sequence of results is the best Harrogate have managed to string together at home since they were promoted from National League North into the fifth tier of English football in 2017/18. And replicating such form next term will doubtless go a long way to ensuring that they do not become embroiled in another survival scrap.

“Everyone wants progression,” Weaver said.

"We are 10 games unbeaten at home, which is something that we are immensely proud of.

"It's a good achievement so far, but we want to take that into the new season, so there is that confidence behind us that we expect to win.

"It's a big motivation for us, being able to go into the break knowing how strong we are at home. We know that the formula has proven to be a success for us and we want more of the same going into next year.

"It will do wonders for the confidence, being on such a good run.”