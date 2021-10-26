Simon Weaver demands more from Harrogate Town players on the training ground following disaster at Hartlepool United
Simon Weaver is demanding more from his Harrogate Town players on the training ground this week.
Despite leading by two goals at the interval, the Sulphurites were beaten 3-2 by Hartlepool United on Saturday and their manager revealed post-match that he wasn't happy with how his team prepared for the game.
Weaver revealed that he "had a word" with his squad last week, but having seen them collapse after half-time at Victoria Park he is now seeking greater intensity in training ahead of their upcoming League Two showdown with Bristol Rovers.
"We go back at it. There were a few home truths there [at Hartlepool]," he said.
"We’ve got to train with a bit more intensity. We’re doing the passing drills last week and we had a word because we thought ‘no, not enough’.
"We weren’t seeing enough in training. That’s what we see, unfortunately the fans don’t see that.
"On Saturday, you think ‘forget about the training sessions because they’ve done it when it matters in the first half’. But then we bring those sessions back into play because of the second half.
“We need to train the mind to be focused and concentrated and to be better basically than we showed in that second half.”
Defeat at Pools saw Town drop down from second in the table to fifth place ahead of this Saturday's meeting with Rovers, which gets underway at Wetherby Road at 3pm.