Harrogate Town players are put through their paces on the training ground last week. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

Despite leading by two goals at the interval, the Sulphurites were beaten 3-2 by Hartlepool United on Saturday and their manager revealed post-match that he wasn't happy with how his team prepared for the game.

Weaver revealed that he "had a word" with his squad last week, but having seen them collapse after half-time at Victoria Park he is now seeking greater intensity in training ahead of their upcoming League Two showdown with Bristol Rovers.

"We go back at it. There were a few home truths there [at Hartlepool]," he said.

Simon Weaver was not at all happy with Harrogate Town's second-half performance at Hartlepool United on Saturday. Picture: Matt Kirkham

"We’ve got to train with a bit more intensity. We’re doing the passing drills last week and we had a word because we thought ‘no, not enough’.

"We weren’t seeing enough in training. That’s what we see, unfortunately the fans don’t see that.

"On Saturday, you think ‘forget about the training sessions because they’ve done it when it matters in the first half’. But then we bring those sessions back into play because of the second half.

“We need to train the mind to be focused and concentrated and to be better basically than we showed in that second half.”