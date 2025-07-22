Harrogate Town were beaten 3-0 at home by Barnsley in their penultimate pre-season outing. Pictures: Ian Lyall/ProSportsImages

Simon Weaver has admitted that he is not entirely satisfied with the progress Harrogate Town have made during pre-season and says he “wants more” from his players.

Although winning friendly matches has never been the be all and end all for the Sulphurites boss, results this summer have been fairly underwhelming thus far.

A scrappy late goal from Tom Bradbury did earn Town a 1-0 success at non-league Guiseley in their first pre-season outing, though they were then held to a goalless draw by another seventh-tier side, in the shape of Ilkeston Town.

Harrogate then suffered back-to-back 3-0 home defeats to League One outfits Rotherham United and Barnsley, meaning that they have failed to score, let alone win in three attempts.

Simon Weaver watches on during Harrogate Town's 3-0 home defeat to Barnsley.

And, while those initial warm-up fixtures were primarily about getting his charges match fit, Weaver was expecting to see much more from them against Barnsley at the weekend, and was ultimately left unhappy by what they produced.

And with less than a fortnight until they kick-off their 2025/26 League Two campaign away at Bristol Rovers, the Town boss is demanding better football.

“We were disappointed with aspects,” he said. “I thought that we were a bit timid. We needed to be more aggressive in pressing together, and on the ball we were guilty of giving possession away.

"It’s a bit of a wake-up call. We have to demand better because we are only two weeks away from the start of the season.

"We want to fare well in all of these friendlies. We have got to be good enough. We have got some good technical players who have to start going into a different gear now as we prepare for the start of the season in two weeks.

"I’d like to think that the fitness is getting there because of minutes under the belt and the hard training sessions. But, I am wanting more now in terms of performance level, I’ve got to be honest.

"I think that there are areas where we need to improve for us to be really competitive, which is what I want us to be this season.”

Town play their fifth and final pre-season friendly when they entertain Carlisle United, who were relegated from League Two and into the National League at the end of last term.

That games kicks-off at Wetherby Road at 3pm.