Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver enjoyed his team's performance against Cheltenham on Friday evening. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver said he was delighted that Harrogate Town were able to carry their impressive FA Cup showing against Championship leaders Leeds United into Friday’s League Two win over Cheltenham.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sulphurites, who gave one of English football’s biggest clubs a serious run for their money during last weekend’s 1-0 third-round defeat, picked up where they left off when they returned to league action at Wetherby Road.

A couple of own goals ultimately earned Town a 2-0 victory, though they were good value for all three points and could easily have won by a greater margin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Weaver was thrilled to see his players do the business in front of their own supporters.

Cheltenham Town midfielder Luke Young (8) heads the ball into his own net to hand Harrogate Town a 34th-minute lead at Wetherby Road.

"We’re in for a fight over these last 20 games and so non-stop, relentless fighting is what we want to see, and it paid off for us again tonight, and was similar to the last couple of performances.

"On the back of the Leeds game, you wonder how the players are going to react because it’s ‘after the Lord Mayor’s Show’, some might say, but we just carried on in the same vein.

"There was energy in abundance. It was a great game last week, but it was so important on Friday night to come out of the blocks fast and show the fans that yes, that was a great day out, but we are here to get the bread and butter done and make sure that we show the same passion in front of the home support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was a continuation of that passion and the supporters were lifted by that. We’d done it away at Barrow, we’d done it away at Leeds and I was thinking ‘please do it in front of the home support’ because we need to get it going here.”

The Sulphurites impressed during last weekend's narrow FA Cup third-round defeat to Championship leaders Leeds United.

Friday’s result lifted Harrogate up to 16th in the League Two standings, where they now sit eight points clear of the relegation zone, albeit having played two games more than second-from-bottom Morecambe and basement boys Carlisle.