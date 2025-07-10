Simon Weaver 'delighted' that Josh Falkingham has opted to remain at Harrogate Town in new role

Harrogate Town Director of Youth Football Josh Falkingham, left, heads off the training field with Stephen Duke-McKenna following the conclusion of a pre-season fitness session. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver was “delighted” by Josh Falkingham’s decision to remain at Harrogate Town in an off-field capacity, and is certain his former captain will bring plenty to his new role.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old club “legend” made more than 300 appearances for the Sulphurites as a player, captaining them to two promotions and two Wembley final wins.

His eight-year stint as Weaver's on-field general came to an end earlier this year when it was announced that Town would not be offering him a new contract at the end of 2024/25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Leeds United midfielder was however approached about taking up a coaching position, and it was announced last week that he had been appointed as Harrogate's first-ever Director of Youth Football.

Before he really sinks his teeth into that new role, Falkingham has been helping to put the Sulphurites’ first-team squad through their paces during their first week of pre-season training.

And, according to Weaver he has taken to life on the “other side of the fence” like a “duck to water”.

Speaking during Town’s recent training camp up in Scotland, the Harrogate boss said: “Falks is a legend, it’s as simple as that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted that he is here with the first-team squad. I think he ties everything together really well.

"He is very popular among the existing players and certainly didn’t know where to sit at dinner, but he made the right decision and sat at the staff table, as he did on the coach on the way up to Scotland.

"It’s a bit of a transition for him but he’s like a duck to water. He is completely accepted by both sides of the fence and he mixes so well with everyone that you cannot help but love the guy.

"He has got a lot of knowledge and he transmits our culture right across all age-groups.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkingham, who has earned a number of coaching qualifications during his time playing for the club and worked with plenty of their junior teams in the past, will now oversee a new-look youth development structure at Wetherby Road.

He will be responsible for Town's Player Development Centres (PDC), and Advanced Level PDC as well as taking charge of their newly-formed 'B' Team, plus the Under-18s BTEC Football Academy, which runs in partnership with Rossett School.

The Sulphurites’ ‘B’ Team will be competing in the EFL Central League and BTEC Football Academy will play their football in the National League Youth Alliance League.