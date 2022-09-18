Stephen Dooley was one of two players who were substituted at half-time during Harrogate Town's goalless draw at Stockport County. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites were thoroughly second best for the majority of the opening 45 and were fortunate to make it to the interval on level terms after their hosts created and spurned a number of good chances, twice hitting the woodwork.

An improved second-half showing saw the Sulphurites nullify County’s threat and they would ultimately go on to end their five-match losing streak as the game ended goalless.

Weaver made a double-change at the interval, introducing Rory McArdle and Matty Daly, though he has revealed that he came close to taking the unusual step of hauling a couple of starters off during the first period.

Striker Dior Angus was introduced late in the second half as Harrogate Town played out a goalless draw at Stockport County.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was absolutely in my mind to make a change before half-time. We were going to make changes because we weren’t satisfied and I felt a goal was inevitable.

"In all areas, we were sleeping on the job. My instincts were saying that we were sleepwalking to defeat, it was only a matter of time.

"I didn’t want to humiliate any player by bringing them off after 25 minutes, but sometimes you might need to. You can say so much from the sideline, but in a big ground like this they’re not hearing you and that’s when you need your leaders to get hold of people and just organise them, get them in position.

"We survived the first half but we were quite fortunate to make it to half-time still drawing the game, so we had to act and make changes. We’d rather be known for making the decision than dithering.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver applauds the visiting supporters at Edgeley Park.

"Second half, the lads who entered the fray did very well and made the difference. We were more competitive and it was a vast improvement. The second half was a step in the right direction.”

Weaver went on to explain that he had to deliver “a couple of stern sentences” during his half-time team talk.

The Town chief said he felt particularly let down by his players having praised them for their performance during Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Salford and given the same starting XI the opportunity to go out and build on that display.

"It was frustrating from a management point of view because after the Salford game in midweek, the lads got a lot of praise, we focused on the positives because we played very well despite losing it in stoppage-time,” Weaver added.

"We can’t go from some players being an eight out of 10 on Tuesday night to dropping off as significantly as we did

"We said that, first and foremost, when we go to Stockport, we have to stand up strong, we have to have clarity, to think clearly in terms of the tactics and when we’re on the ball, but in all areas we were sleeping.

"We didn’t go ballistic with them, but we can’t just settle for an inept first half, especially after five defeats on the bounce. There were a couple of stern sentences because we can’t have that, can we.

"I can’t have that kind of lacklustre display after I have praised them the other night and accentuated the positives. We can’t have night and day performances from the same eleven.

"We’ve got to grow up and mature in a bigger arena than we play in ourselves. I don’t mean everybody in the building has got to grow up, but as a collective force it was a more mature performance in the second half.”

Centre-half Miles Welch-Hayes and midfielder Stephen Dooley were the men replaced at the interval, with Rory McArdle and Matty Daly introduced in their place.

Weaver continued to ring the changes as the second half progressed, bringing on Jack Muldoon, Josh Austerfield and Dior Angus in place of Sam Folarin, Lewis Richards and Josh Coley.

And the Town boss felt that all of the players whom he introduced made an impression, helping his side go on and finish the match far better than they started it, while probably looking the more likely to nick a late winner.

“The second half, we put in a good shift,” Weaver reflected. “We came out with the same shape, 4-3-3 has worked well for us, but we had to reinvigorate it.

"I wanted Rory on the pitch because in an environment like this, I felt he could be like a coach on the pitch, but also just nail the first ball. It’s 2022, but you still need to boom headers, boom clearances.

"We gave Matty Daly the challenge of playing in that midfield three and I thought he showed a bit of class. Jack Muldoon and Dior Angus added a bit more going forwards, all of them played their part.

“And, in the end we’ve come away with a good point on the road against a team who no doubt expected to beat Harrogate Town.

"After five defeats it stops the rot and we had a good away following, we appreciated the fans turning out and we needed to send them home with something.”