Luke Armstrong's penalty during Harrogate Town's 2-1 defeat at Sutton United is the only goal the Sulphurites have scored in their last five matches in all competitions. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites have drawn a blank in seven of their 10 competitive matches so far this term and gone more than seven-and-a-half hours of football without scoring from open play.

All they have to show for their efforts during their previous five outings is Luke Armstrong’s successful conversion from the penalty spot away at Sutton United on September 3.

And, although their last couple of performances have been far more encouraging, Town’s inability to stick the ball in the back of the net has played a significant part in them losing five on the spin ahead of Saturday’s trip to Stockport County (3pm).

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

Three times they engineered one-on-one opportunities during their 1-0 home defeat to Salford City on Tuesday night, but neither Alex Pattison, Josh Coley nor Sam Folarin were able to find a finishing touch.

Weaver, however, is certain that it is only a matter of times before things start to click for his attacking players.

"No goals from open play in five matches is a stat that we are obviously concerned by, but I see every day in training that these players can finish,” he said.

"So, I’ve no reason to believe that this run will continue, especially if we continue creating chances and can create more.

"You’ve got to take your chances when you’re on top, convert your chances and still create even more.

"We’ve now got competition for places in forward areas from transfer deadline day, so we have plenty of options going forwards, options to freshen it up.”

Weaver said after Town’s midweek defeat to Salford that he wasn’t too “alarmed” by his side’s recent run of form because he felt that their performances had been getting better and better.

Harrogate’s manager has always been a believer that results will follow if good football is delivered on a consistent basis, though he conceded that he would settle for a dip in performance level at the weekend if it meant his side come away from Edgeley Park with all three points.

“Of course I would take a scruffy win or a result over a good performance at Stockport,” he added.

"Of course I would, I’d sound stupid it if I suggested otherwise.

“It is a cauldron at Stockport. It’s a fantastic place to play and we're all looking forward to it, however we know that we will have to show personality to get a result there.”

Harrogate travel to Greater Manchester 19th in the table and level on points with the Hatters, who were widely tipped to be challenging for promotion this term, but haven’t made the greatest of starts to life in League Two following their promotion from the fifth tier at the end of last season.

Like Town, Stockport have won just two of their opening eight league matches and were beaten 3-2 by fellow strugglers Crawley in midweek.