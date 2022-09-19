Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong sees a header saved by Stockport County goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros during Saturday's League Two stalemate at Edgeley Park. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites did manage to end their five-game losing run, but have now drawn a blank in eight of their 11 competitive matches so far this term, including five of the last six.

Their only goal just over a month came from the penalty spot during a 2-1 defeat away at Sutton United, meaning that more than nine hours of football have passed since they last netted from open play.

Town did create a number of half-chances in the first half of this weekend’s League Two clash at Edgeley Park, and also engineered a couple of promising late counter-attacks, however it was the 90th minute before County stopper Vitezslav Jaros was forced into his first meaningful save of the afternoon.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

But Weaver has insisted that Harrogate’s attacking players are good enough to score goals on a consistent basis at Football League level.

"For any team, you are looking to score goals to win games aren’t you? So yeah, the statistic [of one in six matches] is worrying, but we’ve got faith in those players to keep doing the things that we’ve done in the last three games, and if they do, I’m sure that it will lead to goals,” the Sulphurites boss reflected.

"We were a bit blunt on Saturday. It was just the final ball in those late counter-attacks, but the pace on the break did upset Stockport, and if we had picked the right pass, we could perhaps have come away with something more than a point.

"Dior [Angus], Jack Muldoon and Patto [Alex Pattison] with their pace caused problems, Luke [Armstrong] was strong and it’s only a matter of time before they all add to their tallies, or open their accounts and start banging in goals.

"We scored three against Swindon, two at Gillingham away from home and we’ve probably had better spells during the last three games than we did in those games.

“And, these lads in the attacking third have got pedigree, so we back them. They are good lads as well, they are hungry, they do extra work in training all the time, but life is not all plain sailing when you’re a footballer. People go through spells where they need to find form, or form needs to find them in front of goal. But, these are all good players.”

Of the six goals scored by Town so far this season, attacking midfielders Pattison and Matty Daly have two each, while strikers Muldoon and Armstrong have one apiece.

The latter’s goal came from the penalty spot at Sutton, that strike just his second in his last 22 appearances for the club.

Asked whether his first-choice centre-forward has been provided with the service he needs both at Stockport and in general this season, Weaver replied: "There wasn’t anything on a plate for Luke.

"I think that we could feed him more.”