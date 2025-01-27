Harrogate Town suffered a painful late defeat at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday afternoon. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver believes that Harrogate Town have demonstrated enough during their last five games to show that they are good enough to survive in League Two.

The Sulphurites, who sit eight points clear of the drop zone but have played two games more than both of the bottom two, are one of a host of teams undoubtedly embroiled in a relegation dogfight.

There have however been plenty of encouraging signs of late, with Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Doncaster Rovers ending a sequence of two wins and a draw, a run of league matches during which Town did not concede a single goal.

In addition to those victories over Cheltenham and Barrow and their Colchester stalemate, Harrogate gave Championship high-flyers Leeds United a run for their money in the third round of the FA Cup.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver believes that his players have started to demonstrate that they are good enough to beat the drop.

They have also added six new faces during the January transfer window and looked on course to keep another clean-sheet and extend their unbeaten league run into a fourth game until goalkeeper James Belshaw’s uncharacteristic late error gifted Rovers all three points at the weekend.

Thus, it is understandable that Weaver is feeling fairly positive about his team’s chances moving forwards.

﻿"I think if you include Leeds, the last five games have been a lot better,” the Town boss said.

"We are in the fight throughout games, and there’s been a lot more of what we want to see.

"Obviously we are in a battle with about eight other clubs to stay up. But if we concede one goal in the next four league games like we’ve just done, then we are showing good traits of a team that can stay up.

“On Saturday, Doncaster had more of the play, but we had the better chances. They showed a little bit more composure, but we know we have that in our locker.

“I thought that we looked a little bit leggy, but if we continue to perform like we did in the second half - defensive resilience and getting some clean passes off - and show a bit more creativity, then I’m sure we’ll be just fine.”

Town return to action on Tuesday evening when they visit MK Dons for a 7.45pm kick-off.