Simon Weaver believes Harrogate Town are starting to turn a corner following barren patch

The Sulphurites head to Walsall on Tuesday evening unbeaten in three matches having gone 10 games without a win prior to last weekend’s 2-1 League Two success over Hartlepool United.

They followed that result up with another 2-1 victory – over League One Morecambe in the EFL Trophy – then took a point off Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

The Merseysiders arrived at Wetherby Road having won five on the spin without conceding a goal in the process, and the nature of Town’s performance against the division’s form team provided Weaver with further evidence that his own troops are starting to move in the right direction.

"I’d have been very happy a week ago if you had told me we’d end up with two wins and a draw from the next three, it’s given us that added belief, which we all need,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“The last three games have been good and I thought we played well against Bradford and Salford at home as well, but you still need a win, and we’ve had that now, we’ve taken four points, got a cup win, and it puts smiles on faces.

"The lads have been bouncing in training and the collective spirit is growing. It doesn’t happen overnight with 16 new players, but it is coming and it’s great to see.

"I think that the players see it as a real challenge to try and turn it right round. If we can pick up something at Walsall and keep going, go to Wimbledon and get something there then, with a growing sense of belief, we’re thinking ‘can we attack that cluster of teams ahead of us rather than looking over our shoulder?’

"We know that we’ve got to keep earning the right at a tough level, but we are playing tough football now, we’ve been really competitive. You can feel it, that there’s a team that is scrapping for the town, that has got a purpose and is determined.”