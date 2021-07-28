Simon Power, right, is congratulated after firing Harrogate Town into an early lead against Darlington at Blackwell Meadows. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Just nine minutes were on the clock at Blackwell Meadows when the Irish winger expertly curled a 20-yard free-kick around the Quakers’ wall, past goalkeeper Tommy Taylor and into the back of the home net.

Four headed finishes in the space of just 17 second-half minutes from Lloyd Kerry Connor Hall, Jack Muldoon and Aaron Martin then wrapped up a comfortable 5-1 success for the Sulphurites, however it was Power’s set-piece goal which really caught the eye on the night.

“It’s probably the first time I’ve scored a free-kick, to be honest,” the 23-year-old told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Simon Power in action against the Quakers.

“I just fancied myself and luckily it’s gone in. It’s usually Thommo [George Thomson] who takes them, but he was off the pitch. I think Lloyd [Kerry] was going to stop up and I just took it off him and it’s gone in, so happy days.

“I’d like to think that I’ve got a chance of taking a few set-pieces now. Thommo might give me one and the pressure is on me to keep scoring them.”

In addition to his goal, Power also managed to bank a valuable full-90 out on the field.

Having missed the back end of 2020/21 after tearing a hamstring during March’s home defeat to Southend United, pre-season has seen him working his way back to full fitness, and he now feels as if he is in a good place ahead of the big kick-off on August 7.

“My first 90 minutes [of pre-season] will be really beneficial,” the former Norwich City midfielder added.

“It’s only going to stand me in good stead come the start of the season, which is coming around very quickly.

“I feel fit now, especially after that game, there’s no problems at all and I’m just looking ahead to Rochdale.

“Pre-season has been very tough but it’s only going to stand us in good stead for the season. We want to be the fittest team in the league, that’s our aim.”

This summer’s friendly outings have seen Power deployed down both the right and left wing, and the Irishman is happy to play where ever manager Simon Weaver needs him.

“I can play off either flank to be honest, so wherever the gaffer wants to put me, I’ll play there and I’ll put in a shift,” he continued.