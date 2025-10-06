Simon Parkes still confident Knaresborough Town can challenge as lean spell continues

Knaresborough Town manager Simon Parkes. Picture: Gerard Binks

Simon Parkes remains confident that his Knaresborough Town side are capable of challenging for promotion despite their recent lean spell.

The Manse Lane outfit have been in and around the NCEL Premier Division’s play-off places during the early months of the season having begun 2025/26 in promising fashion.

But, they dropped to 10th position following Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Handsworth, a result which leaves them winless in six league matches.

Parkes, however, believes that Boro are well-equipped to mount a genuine push for a top-five finish.

"Ultimately, where we want to be is in the play-off places, and that is where we know we should be,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“We have gone a few games without a win but we have had quite a tough run of fixtures and I certainly feel like we have been playing well for the most part.

"We’ve done a lot of work on the training ground on our shape and on patterns of play and I think we’ve seen the benefits out on the pitch. We have been dominating teams at time without always taking advantage of the chances we created.

“I have said before that I feel we should have more points on the board, but we have a really talented squad, plenty of strength in depth and I do believe that we can achieve something this season.”

Knaresborough have boosted their ranks further by bringing free-scoring striker Danny Edwards back to the club on a permanent basis.

Having initially returned to Manse Lane on a short-term loan, he will remain a Boro player for the foreseeable future after his contract with Brighouse Town was cancelled by mutual consent.

And Parkes says he is thrilled to have such a dangerous attacking player at his disposal on a full-time basis.

“It is a big positive for us to have Danny Edwards back full-time after we managed to persuade Brighouse to terminate his contract,” he added.

“Danny really enjoyed his previous spell here, he did very well for us and I have a very good relationship with him, so it’s a good move for all parties, I feel.

“He adds excitement and goals to what was an already strong forward line, which is exactly what you want as a manager.”

Knaresborough’s 4-0 loss to Handsworth followed on from a 1-0 home reverse at the hands of Barton Town last Tuesday evening.

Having fallen behind in the 36th minute when Jordan Hines struck, the Manse Lane outfit left themselves with a mountain to climb after conceding twice in first-half stoppage time.

Charlie Booker and Scott Ruthven scored the goals which put Handsworth in full control, before Liam Owen wrapped things up late on.

Parkes and his men return to action this Saturday when they travel to Sheffield FC for a 3pm kick-off.