Simon Parkes remains positive despite seeing Knaresborough Town drop more points

Knaresborough Town have drawn all of their last four NCEL Premier Division matches. Picture: Graham Finney Photography

Simon Parkes admitted that his Knaresborough Town side should be four points better off than they currently are, but insists that he has no issues with how they have been performing in recent weeks.

Denied a 1-0 victory at Barton Town in midweek by a stoppage-time equaliser, the Manse Lane outfit again conceded late on as they drew 3-3 with Pickering Town on Saturday afternoon.

Had they managed to see those games out, they would be sat joint-second in the table instead of in seventh position, two points outside the play-off places.

Parkes, however, is far from unhappy with his players' efforts.

"We've obviously drawn our last four league games, and in the last two we have conceded late on and that has cost us two wins that I think we deserved," he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"We have definitely dropped four points and there is an element of frustration because of that, but if you look at our last three fixtures, they have all been really difficult away games.

"On paper, they are all good points, but when you're winning two of those games with just a few minutes left, you are going to be disappointed.

"We are talking about fine margins, and there are areas where we need to improve. But overall, I'm pleased with how we have been playing.

"As much as I'd have liked more points on the board, we have come through a tough period without losing any of those matches and that's a big positive heading into a run of fixtures where I'm confident we will pick up some victories if we continue to perform to the same standard."

Danny Edwards fired Knaresborough into a 51st-minute lead at Barton last Tuesday evening, only for Thomas McDonald to level things up at the death.

On Saturday, goals from Ben Gelder, Slater Barnes and James Hampson looked to have Boro on course for all three points until Connor Avision popped up for Pickering in the 86th minute.

"Barton is the one that really frustrates me," Parkes added. "We had four or five great chances to put the game to bed at 1-0, but we haven't taken them.

"Their manager even said that we are the best side they have come up against so far this season, but as well as we played, we weren't ruthless enough.

"At Pickering, we've scored three goals, which should always be enough to win you a game, however we didn't defend as well as we have been doing.

"We should really be second or third in the table, but it’s a very tight division at the moment and we are not too far away from where we want to be.

"With so little between so many teams, we know that back-to-back wins will see us right up there.”