Slater Barnes netted a late winner as Knaresborough Town got the better of Albion Sports. Picture: Graham Finney Photography

Simon Parkes praised his Knaresborough Town players for their reaction to falling behind late on against Albion Sports after they recovered to snatch a dramatic victory.

The Manse Lane outfit went 1-0 down in the 75th minute of Saturday's NCEL Premier Division clash, but hit back through Max Barnard before Slater Barnes volleyed in a stoppage-time winner.

And Boro's manager felt that his side ultimately warranted all three points following their strong finish to proceedings.

"I'm sure that Albion will be disappointed and feel that they should have taken something, but I think we deserved it in the end," Parkes said.

"On reflection, I think we had as many chances as they did and we got our rewards for taking those opportunities that came at the death.

"Even at 1-0 down heading into the final stages, I still felt we were in the game. Conditions made it tough, it was horribly blustery and in fairness to Albion they played much better than we did against the wind and managed to get in front.

"But conceding that goal actually gave us a kick up the backside and forced us to turn it on. We changed formation and made a few changes from the bench and the substitutes had exactly the impact that we hoped they would.

"The game is never finished at 1-0 and credit to the lads for how they responded to conceding and for getting the job done late on. It was brilliant to see Max and Slater get their first goals for us."

Former Knaresborough striker Nathan Cartman had the game’s first clear chance when he broke away down the left, only to drag his finish wide of the far post.

Tom Ponter then forced Boro stopper Amar Mohsen into action before the half ended with Albion's Aran Basi sending a free-kick just over the cross-bar.

After Kieran Suddards fired over for the visitors early in the second period, Knaresborough managed their first shot on target when Barnes saw a dipping effort tipped over by James Aspinall.

It was however Albion who continued to look the more likely.

Cartman headed over from a right-wing cross before Mohsen saved low from Suddards, then parried Talent Ndlovu's blast.

The away side eventually broke through in the 75th minute when substitute Hamza Hamdosh was allowed to wriggle himself into a pocket of space in the penalty area before curling a low shot inside the far post.

Knaresborough followers’ heads may have dropped, but their players responded well and Barnard ran onto fellow substitute Ben Gelder’s flick and slammed home off the inside of the upright to register his first-ever goal for Parkes' team.

The momentum was all with Knaresborough as the game moved into added time and Cole Wildin found the side-netting with a header from a corner before the winner arrived with 92 minutes on the clock.

Sam Leverett won possession wide on the right wing before sending a curling centre across the field that was perfectly-weighted for Barnes, who volleyed home to open his account for the club to the delight of colleagues and supporters alike.