Adam Priestley scored his 15th goal of the season as Knaresborough Town's 3-1 victory over Parkgate. Pictures: Gerard Binks

Simon Parkes is confident that his Knaresborough Town side can continue to pull further clear of the NCEL Premier Division drop zone as long as they manage to keep their squad fit and healthy.

The Manse Lane outfit opened up a five-point gap between themselves and the bottom two courtesy of a fine 3-1 home success over play-off hopefuls Parkgate on Saturday afternoon.

That result means that Boro are now unbeaten in six outings in all competitions, winning two of their previous five league fixtures following a run of nine games without a victory.

"If we can keep enough lads fit then I have no doubt that we can pick up more results and get ourselves up the table and away from the relegation scrap," Parkes said.

Knaresborough Town manager Simon Parkes.

"We had to change the dynamic and the balance of the squad when we were on that long run without a win by bringing players in, and I am happier now with how things are looking.

"We needed to be more ruthless in both boxes and we have been better at both ends. We have generally been creating enough chances, the difference is that we are now taking more of them."

With strong winds sweeping across Manse Lane as a result of Storm Darragh, playing conditions were far from ideal for Saturday’s showdown with Parkgate.

Nonetheless, Knaresborough went ahead with just three minutes on the clock when Ben Parkes headed home Dan McDaid’s right-wing corner at the near post.

Eight minutes later, a similar corner saw Parkes’ overhead-kick cleared from the goal-line by Harley Moore, and moments later the visitors were level.

A move down the right saw the ball played into Luis Alfonso Ferreira, whose shot took a massive deflection on its way into the back of Tommy Brown’s net.

Sam Eckhardt then fired just wide and Harry Day shot over as Parkgate tried to take advantage of having the wind behind them, but Boro held firm and made it through to the break on terms.

Five minutes after the restart, Town regained the lead as Adam Priestley beat visiting goalkeeper Joshua Greaves to a George Thewlis through-ball and side-footed a finish just inside the upright, taking his tally for the season to 15.

McDaid then shot over before Brad Walker lobbed wide from a good position as the hosts pushed hard for the all-important third goal.

Another McDaid blast required a last-ditch block to keep it out, with Priestley narrowly off target with a strike soon afterwards.

McDaid shot wide once more before the crucial third goal did eventually arrive after Priestley challenged Greaves for a cross from the right and the ball ran to Theo Hudson, who took a touch before firing home to make the final score 3-1.

Boro remain 18th despite their victory, but now have a much healthier cushion separating them from the drop zone.

Parkes and his men return to action this Friday evening when they entertain 14th-placed Pickering Town, 7.45pm kick-off.

Elsewhere, Tadcaster Albion and Harrogate Railway both saw their weekend fixtures called off.

The Brewers visit Frickley Athletic this Saturday (3pm), while the Rail travel to South Leeds (3pm).