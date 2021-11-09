Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore. Picture: Getty Images

The former team-mates will go head-to-head at Hillsborough on Tuesday evening as the Sulphurites visit S6 to contest their final EFL Trophy group-stage fixture.

With both sides already having secured safe passage into the competition's knock-out stage, there is little riding on the outcome of the match.

But, however the first competitive meeting between the clubs pans out, Moore is confident that Town are in good hands under the guidance of his old friend.

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham

"Me and Simon Ireland, our first-team coach here, were at Doncaster together so we know Weavs really well," the Wednesday chief said.

"I was trying to stay in one position and get him to do my running and he was thinking the same thing as me, he wanted me to do his running. So in the end, we had two centre-backs rigid in the middle of the pitch doing no work.

"Weavs was really good. I remember him coming to Doncaster and making his debut with us. He's a really good man and it was really great to have him on board.

"Going into management I've seen he's doing some great things at Harrogate, he's brought some wonderful stability to the football club and they're doing really well to get into the league. I predict nothing but good things for Harrogate."

Wednesday are expected to rotate their squad for Tuesday's game and Weaver has not been shy about changing things around during Town's previous two Trophy outings.

Veteran centre-half Rory McArdle (groin) remains on the long-term casualty list, while Luke Armstrong (shoulder) will also miss the trip to Hillsborough.

Otherwise, Harrogate will be at full-strength, with left-back Lewis Page confirmed as being available for selection following his half-time withdrawal during Saturday's 2-1 FA Cup win over Wrexham.

"Luke wasn't very well. He was feeling a bit rough on the Friday but we thought he was okay to start the game," Weaver explained.

"Looking at him during the first half, we thought he was maybe feeling it a little bit. So, we had a discussion at half-time and just thought it was best if we brought him off.

"So, it's just Rory and Luke who will be missing on Tuesday, everyone else is fine.

"We'll be taking a couple of the academy lads with us and it will be good experience for them to be involved."