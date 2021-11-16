Watch the moment former Sheffield United and Harrogate Town defender Terry Kennedy scoops £1M lottery win

LOTTERY WIN: For ex-Sheffield United defender Terry Kennedy.

The 27-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on Monday, was forced to retire early from being a full-time footballer due to injury problems.

Footage of his lottery win was uploaded to social media with Kennedy anxiously clutching his winning ticket while he listens to confirmation, from what appears to a member of lottery staff, over the phone.

With the phone on loudspeaker, the confirmation of his seven-figure win was welcomed with celebrations by his co-workers. Kennedy was left in amazement as he stayed in his chair while leaning back and looking at the ceiling.