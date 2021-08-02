Sean Hunter thrilled with winning contribution on Knaresborough Town debut

Sean Hunter celebrates a goal in the colours of Harrogate Railway. Picture: Adrian Murray

The former Harrogate Railway forward struck in the 16th minute to decide a close encounter, handing his dad - Rob - three points in his first game in charge.

"It was great to get off to a good start," Sean Hunter said.

"It's been a long pre-season, so to score in the first match, it couldn't really have gone better.

"Young Ewan Gregson played a great ball through for me. I took a touch, but it was on my weaker foot, so the finish was a bit of a hit and hope in the end.

"But I'm confident and I'll always back myself in front of goal. I scored 21 at Garforth the year before last and got nine in 12 or 13 games for Campion before last season was cancelled, so if I could get 20 plus this year that would be brilliant.

"As long as I'm contributing and the team is doing well then I'll be happy."

Saturday's NCEL Premier Division fixture was Rob Hunter's first competitive match in charge of Boro following predecessor Paul Stansfield's departure to take over Harrogate Town's new academy.

And although Hunter Jr says that nobody within the camp will be getting too carried away with one positive result, he believes that the Manse Lane outfit's performance on the day bodes well.

"It's probably too early to be talking about where we're aiming to finish this season, but we want to be pushing at the top end not down near the bottom where the club was last season," he added.

"We just have to take it one game at a time, but if we keep playing like we did on Saturday then I think we will get more positive results than negative.

"Barton are a good side and probably had more of the ball, but we defended very well and had a couple more chances to add to our tally."

Sean Hunter also believes that having his father at the helm can only be a good thing for the club.

"I'm really glad to be back playing for my dad after our time together at Garforth," he said.