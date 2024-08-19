Tadcaster Albion won 1-0 on the road at Boro Rangers on Saturday. Picture: Teesside Sports

Tadcaster Albion made it through to the first qualifying round of the FA Cup courtesy of a 1-0 win at Boro Rangers.

The Brewers headed into Saturday’s preliminary round clash fresh off the back of two comprehensive league defeats, but managed to deliver a much-improved performance against their high-flying Northern League hosts.

The only goal of the game arrived in the 57th minute when Luca Bolino got in behind and drilled a dangerous ball across the six-yard box.

Rangers defender Steve Keenan attempted to clear his lines, however the ball ricocheted off centre-half James Dillon and into the back of the home net.

"It was a bit of a scruffy goal, but the amount of opportunities that we had in the game, it was going to take something like that because we weren’t clinical enough,” Albion boss Mick O’Connell said.

“Going forward, we were much better, we had so many chances but the ball just wouldn’t go in the net.

"Tactically, everyone was brilliant, everybody did their jobs really well. Out of possession we were absolutely brilliant, we limited a really good side to very few chances.

"Let’s make no bones about it, we were dominated during our last two games, so we did a lot of work in training on Thursday on our shape.

And, our back four were brilliant. We stopped crosses, we defended the box well and after the last two performances, I think the lads deserve a lot of credit.”

Albion’s reward for beating Rangers is a home showdown with ambitious Northern Premier League Premier Division side Macclesfield during the weekend of August 31.